Mussoorie: After the second wave of COVID-19 saw a significant decline in the country, travel-starved citizens have been thronging Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in large numbers, raising fears about the impending third Covid wave. As pictures of huge crowds seen in Manali went viral recently, now another video of tourists gathered in large numbers at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls is sparking fears in minds of citizens.Also Read - 'Manali Can Wait, Virus Won't': Govt Reacts After Viral Pictures of Tourist Rush in Hills Spark Fears of 3rd Wave

In the video, hundreds of tourists are seen taking a dip in the Kempty Falls in violation of social distancing rules. No one was even seen wearing a mask, as they are seen enjoying the waterfall and apparently forgetting that the pandemic is not yet over. Appalled at the video, many took jibes at the carelessness of the public, saying that if citizens don’t learn their lessons, the third wave is not far away.

An Instagram page called So Delhi shared the video, and wrote, ”Not so empty Kempty falls in Mussoorie! What’re your views on this?

One user wrote, ”And then they gonna blame doctors and government. Good going people . I would request all the doctors to keep this video with you all and then when the time comes directly show them this video . They don’t have any rights now to question you and the government,” while another sarcastically wrote, ”sorry to say this but we deserve a third wave.”

Another person commented, ”Have they forgot the months of April and May, the suffering, the fight for breath, struggle for life. Perhaps they were the ones who never experienced such things, they were lucky somehow. But this is disastrous.”

People from the plains have been thronging visiting tourist hotspots like Shimla, Mussoorie, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Lahaul and other places in large numbers to get rid of the scorching heat. Meanwhile, the occupancy in the hotels has also significantly increased and is expected to reach its peak in the coming days.