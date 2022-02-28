Russia’s military assault on Ukraine entered its fifth day on Monday with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and troops moving closer to the capital, Kyiv. A video shared by news agency AFP is going viral on Twitter where hundreds of locals can be seen blocking the path of Russian tanks in northern Ukraine.Also Read - Anxious Netizens Cope With Memes As #nuclearwar Trends on Twitter After Putin's Nuclear Threat

According to reports, Russian soldiers in tanks stopped to ask for directions and were surrounded by locals to prevent them from moving towards Kyiv. This took place on the outskirts of the town of Koryukivka, in the Chernihiv region, where people are blocking the movement of Russian soldiers.

Watch the viral video below:

Watch the viral video below:

VIDEO: Ukrainians block path of Russian tanks. On the outskirts of Koryukivka people are blocking the movement of Russian soldiers. Reports suggest Russian soldiers stopped to ask for directions and were surrounded by locals to prevent them from moving towards Kyiv pic.twitter.com/sWViXmARMi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 28, 2022

A private US-based company said on Monday that satellite images taken on Sunday showed a large deployment of Russian ground forces including tanks moving in the direction of Kyiv approximately 64 kilometres away.

The images released by Maxar Technologies Inc showed Russian deployment of military vehicles. The deployment extended over five kilometres, the company told Reuters.