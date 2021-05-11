Bhubaneshwar: With Odisha already under a strict two week-long lockdown, hundreds of women from Ganjam district of the state took out a ‘kalash yatra’ violating all COVID-19 norms on Tuesday. The ‘kalash yatra’ was reportedly taken out for the inauguration ceremony of a temple. And, soon after the incident came to the notice of the district administration reached the spot, dispersed the crowd and imposed Section 144 CrPC in the area. The administration also locked the temple till further notice. Also Read - Lockdown Successful in Delhi, Covid Cases Going Down: CM Kejriwal

The incident came to light after videos of the women with pots on their heads and taking part in the procession without wearing face masks and violating social distancing protocols went viral on social media.

Administration locked a temple after hundred of devotees took out a ‘Kalash Yatra’ as part of its Inauguration in Ganjam district of #Odisha.

The Odisha state is under a strict 14 days lockdown till 19th May.

Speaking to India Today, Ganjam District Collector Vijay Kulange said, “It’s a rural area, local villagers took the decision for the event. As soon as we got information of the gathering, we visited the place, the tahsildar and sub-collector had a meeting with villagers and dispersed the public.”

He also said that the temple was planning a three-day event and officials have warned them not to repeat it. “Since the rural women don’t have any idea of all these issues, no action has been taken against any villager for organising the event,” he added.

The state of Odisha has been witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases and to check the rapid surge of cases, the state is currently under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 and will continue till May 19. On Tuesday, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,54,666 after 9,793 more people tested positive for the disease, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s toll to 2,215, a health department official said. Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 94,829, he said. Of the 9,793 new cases, 5,534 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Earlier last week, another video of thousands of women gathered up at a religious event in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district to “eradicate coronavirus” also went viral on social media. The video of which occurred in Navapura village in Sanand taluka on May 3, showed the women carrying water pots on their heads while walking towards a temple flouting all COVID-19 norms.