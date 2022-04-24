Sydney: The Sydney Opera House, the iconic multi-venue performing arts centre in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday witnessed a unique gathering of hundreds of Hindu devotees, including women, children, and men of all age groups who performed the pious Aarti as they immersed in devotion to Swami Narayan Bhagwan, fully engrossed in the spiritual fervour that not even the light from the lit lamps disturbed their tranquillity or serenity.Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2021 Ujjain MahaKal Darshan Live: When and How To Watch Live Aarti And Puja

The video of the event was shared on Facebook by Clr Reena Jethi as she broadcast the event using Facebook Live. From one of the comments it appears that the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) had organised the event.