Viral Video Today: While many would scream if a common lizard falls on them, this zookeeper just laughs when an alligator tries to eat her. A viral video shows the zookeeper, who works at The Reptile Zoo, opening the glass doors of an alligator cage to feed them. The asks the famous alligator named 'Darth Gator' if he's hungry and he tries to jump out of the glass enclosure.

The woman has years of experience at handling alligators so she just laughs it off and tells 'Darther' no as he tries to make her arm his next meal. The clip was shared on the Reptile Zoo's page which has nearly 2 million followers. "Darth Gator wants to eat wow," the caption reads. The reel has received over 261k views and 16k likes.

Jay Brewer is the founder and president of The Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc located in in Fountain Valley, California, US. Jay Brewer is best known for breeding reticulated pythons known for his morphs, or color and pattern variations. He has a massive following of over 6 million followers on Instagram and 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He often shares videos of reptiles from his zoo that get millions of views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ALLIGATOR TRYING TO EAT WOMAN HERE:

Netizens couldn’t believe how unbothered the woman was with the alligator lunging at her and how she remained careful by keeping him away with a stick. “You need a reality show. Id watch totally,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “I get scared each time when you widen the glass panel ?? Stay safe lah!” A third user wrote, “Your arms look like chicken to him…”