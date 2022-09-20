Viral Video: A video has captured the moment when a hungry brown bear entered a 7-Eleven store in California’s Olympic Valley and began helping itself to snacks and candy bars. The incident happened on September 6 when Cashier Christopher Kinson, who was working a nightshift at the store in Olympic Valley saw the door open. As he looked down, he spotted the brown bear helping itself to late-night snacks. Christopher told Daily Mail, “Initially I was surprised. I see the door open, and I don’t see a torso and I am like ‘oh my god…It’s a bear. The videos really don’t do it justice. The bear was about 20% to 30% bigger in real life.’Also Read - Viral Video: Student Twerks to Kala Chashma on Stage During Convocation, Internet Calls Him A Legend | Watch

"I always kept my distance and I had the back door near me so I could escape if it charged me. I was scared initially, but they just want to eat. You always have to be careful though. We don't know how exactly they are thinking. Initially, I was scared, but after 15, 20 seconds, I was fine," said the man.

The video was captioned as, "You're a thief, man' — This brown bear helped itself to some late night treats at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, CA."

‘You’re a thief, man’ — This brown bear helped itself to some late night treats at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, CA 🐻🍫 pic.twitter.com/hcSx1XiKXw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2022

The bear came back multiple times before leaving again for half an hour. “It grabbed [the food], went out for two or three minutes and came back. It came in two or three times and then left for 30 minutes so that’s when I blocked the door,” explained Kinson.