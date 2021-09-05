Sometimes Indian brides have to wait a long time after they get ready until its finally time when the baraat arrives and the marriage ceremony begins. And they start getting ready for their big day even hours before the wait. During all this time, it is obvious that the brides would get hungry, otherwise, they might turn out to become ‘hangry’.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Steal Food From Each Other's Plates. Their Cute Shararat Caught on Camera

A video of one such hungry bride is going viral where she is seen eating a McDonald's Pizza McPuff while waiting for her wedding. The video was shared on Instagram by a user called 'dulhaniyaa'.

The video shows a bride, dressed in a beautiful golden lehenga and all-ready for her wedding, eating something. However, when the bride notices that the photographer is recording, she hides her snack and smiles shyly.

But a few moments later, she comes out clean and reveals the Pizza McPuff that she was munching on and burst out in laughter. She laughs so hard, that her nosering comes off.

Watch the viral video below: