Viral Video: Do animals feel empathy and compassion? The answer is yes. Many researches have concluded that the ability to identify and respond to others' feelings is not just limited to humans. Animals too can perceive and understand a wide range of emotions and a viral video proves the same. Recently, IAS officer Awanish Saran, shared a video wherein a hungry cat lets go of a pigeon, when it realises that the bird is blind.

The video shows the sneaky cat slowly advancing towards a pigeon with the intention of making the bird its prey. However, when the bird doesn’t move, the cat realises that it is blind. Displaying compassion, the feline slowly retreats and doesn’t attack the bird. “The cat wants to attack the pigeon. The pigeon is blind. The moment the cat realises it, she changes her mind,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

The cat wants to attack the pigeon. The pigeon is blind. The moment the cat realises it, she changes her mind. pic.twitter.com/jQxu2NquFz — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 25, 2022

The video has touched the hearts of social media users and many praised the cat for displaying such kindness. Many commented that human beings have a lot to learn from animals. One user wrote, ”This is a good example of mercy .. even the animals don’t attack if they know if it is helpless, weak or physically challenged..we humans have to learn a lot from animals.” Another wrote, ”Even animals have principles, human have lot to learn from them!’ A third commented, ”Animals have amazing ethics and rule for war/fight. In general, They won’t attack you when they find you being calm or unable to fight!!”

See more reactions:

This is a good example of mercy .. even the animals don't attack if they know if it is helpless,weak or physically challenged..we humans have to learn a lot from animals. — Aasha Noel wijendran (@AashaNoel) May 25, 2022

It is a great shame that we don't have no appreciation for life and living! We don't deserve this beautiful EARTH!! — VINISHA UMASHANKAR 🚀 (Google: Solar Ironing Cart) (@VinishaOfficial) May 25, 2022

Even animals have principles, human have lot to learn from them! — Atul (@Zulzulpani) May 25, 2022

really animals have mercy..but human not…ensano may ensaniyat bachii hi nhi rah gyi hai..kiska kitana chin ley rakh ley apney pass yhi socta rahta h ensaan…janwaro se..beyjubano se ensano ko sikna chaiye.. — srasti krishnesh awasthi (@awasthi_srasti) May 25, 2022

Jaanwaron mein itni insaniyat ??

Hum to bewajah hi khud ko shrest batate reh gaye aur insaniyat ko sharminda karte chale aa rahe. — Adv. Salim G. Nakhwa (@AdvSalimNakhwa) May 25, 2022

Even animals are with heart and kind enough to understand this ! And we humans are become blind and heartless ,when I see kittens and cats being crushed under cars while driving😔 Was sad to see this on roads of Dubai last morning and consciously changed my lane — Pragatti kadve (@pragatti_kadve) May 26, 2022

Animals have amazing ethics and rule for war/fight.

In general, They won't attack you when they find you being calm or unable to fight!! — B₹OSE – Ujjwal Kumar (@bnofstokxchange) May 25, 2022

