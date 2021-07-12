Viral Video: Wedding videos are latest craze on social media as they are hugely popular because of their funny and dramatic content. One such hilarious video doing the rounds on the internet shows a groom on the wedding stage, snatching a ‘rasgulla’ from a gir’s hand when she offers it to him.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Mother Gets on Wedding Stage & Beats Her Son With Slippers During Jaimala | Watch

Usually, the family of the bride welcomes the groom with flower garlands and sweets and the same ritual was followed in the said video. As a girl, apparently the bride’s sister or a family member, offers the sweet to the groom and starts giggling, the groom seems to be in a hurry. Wasting no time, he snatches the mithai from her hand and eats it, to everyone’s surprise and amusement.

Watch the video here:

As the groom gobbles up the rasgulla, all the girls on the stage start laughing and even the groom couldn’t control himself smiling. Needless to say, the video became the highlight of the wedding as many recorded the hilarious incident on their mobile phones.

It’s not known when and from where the video is from, but the clip has amused a lot of people. it’s not clear whether the groom was actually really hungry or whether he was just having with his saalis.