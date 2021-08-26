Viral Video: We all know how brides and grooms aspire to look their best on the most memorable day of their lives. In an effort to look flawless, some brides start dieting before the wedding, while some brides totally skip food on the wedding day because of all the excitement and nervousness. However, some foodie brides, who have their priorities set straight, consider food to be on the top on their list. After all, it would be such a waste to not have the sumptuous wedding food.Also Read - Viral Video: Kashmiri Bride Drives Husband to Sasuraal After Vidaai, Hailed For 'Smashing Stereotypes' | Watch

One such video is going viral on social media in which the bride can be seen gorging on dosa and ice-cream just before her wedding. From the video, it seems that the bride is getting her makeup and hair done before the ceremony is about to start. The bride can be seen dressed in a maroon velvet wedding lehenga and heavy jewelry. After she is all dressed up in the bridal attire, the beautiful bride is seen engrossed in enjoying the delicious food while waiting for rituals to start.

The bride Vaidika Chirag Saxena shared the video on Instagram and wrote, ”Biggest problem of a foodie’s life 🤦🏻‍♀️Food is life!!”

Watch the video here:

In another video, she is seen eating ice-cream, and the video is captioned as, ” love my food, I love my food”

Both the videos are receiving lots of love from people and the comment section is full of heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ‘wow’, while another commented, ‘Bohot sundar’.

