Viral Video: Elephants are considered to be the strongest and most loving species within the entire animal kingdom. Noew, an adorable and heartwarming video of an elephant stretching itself and making efforts to reach a jackfruit high up on a tree has gone viral. In a recent viral video, a hungry jumbo could be seen in a village area trying to pluck some jackfruits from a tree with its trunk, by completely stretching its body with two legs on the tree trunk. The villagers could be heard cheering and applauding the elephant’s efforts to get food. They also clapped when it succeeded.Also Read - Woman Gets The Sweetest Surprise As She is Woken Up by An Elephant in Hotel Room | Watch

Taking to Twitter, Supriya Sahu who is Addl Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, dropped this pleasing video, which she captioned, “Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming.”

Watch the video here:

Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming 😝 video- shared pic.twitter.com/Gx83TST8kV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 1, 2022

The video has gone viral and the netizens can’t stop praising the elephant for his extreme efforts. “Sheer determination that Nature teaches Man” a user commented. Another wrote, “Not all human-elephant interesting interactions are negative. Human-wildlife #coexistence.” A third said, “Appu so happy with the well deserved prize.”

