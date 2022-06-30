Leopard Hunts Monkey Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. Videos of animals in the wild are quite fascinating to watch, which often go viral on social media. One such rather rare and terrifying video has surfaced on Twitter showing the moment when a leopard was seen jumping from one tree to another to make a baby monkey its prey. The panther then kills the monkey in the air and descends from the tree while holding the baby monkey in its mouth.Also Read - Viral Video: Swift Cheetah Runs At Its Fastest Speed, Netizens Call It Mesmerising. Watch

The official Twitter handle of Panna Tiger Reserve shared the video and wrote, ”A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree.”

Watch the video here:

1/n

A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree. pic.twitter.com/utT4h58uuF — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) June 28, 2022

The video was apparently captured by the tiger reserve officials and has received more than 5135 views so far. The viral hunt video has left people both intrigued and terrified. One user wrote, ”Amazing wild,” while another wrote, ”Brute force of nature.” A third said, ”A rare sight indeed.”

See more reactions:

Notably, the rare clip has been shot in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, which is home to many wildlife species like tiger, sloth bear, Indian wolf, Pangolin, Leopard, Gharial, Indian fox and many more.