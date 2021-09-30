Viral Video: A real life version of ‘Pati, patni aur woh’, played out when a wife caught her husband red-handed with another woman. A video of the incident caught on camera shows the husband meeting his girlfriend, on a park bench, early in the morning when his wife reaches there. It can be seen in the video that the woman sitting on the bench was about to put her head on his shoulder when the wife reached there.”Accha to ye jogging ho rahi hai”, she says when she catches them together, following which her husband starts to run away.Also Read - Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Sings Viral Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' | Watch Video

Notably, the man used to meet his girlfriend on the pretext of going for jogging every day. However, when he did not lose any weight despite jogging for hours, the wife became suspicious and spied on him one day. When she followed him on his walk, she was shocked to find him with another woman. When she confronts him, he runs away. She says, 'Ruko, tumko meri kasam hai ruko, baat suno, kasam di to aur bhaag rahe ho, accha aao ghar pe."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The video has gone viral, with many sympathizing with the wife and slamming the husband. One user said – ”Wow! kya zamana aa gaya hai,”, while another wrote, ”Fir kya hua, iska intezaar rahega.”

In a similar incident last month, a woman caught her husband red-handed with another woman in front of a hotel. As soon as she reaches there, she pulls another woman sitting inside the car and starts beating her. As the face of the woman in the car is covered with a dupatta, woman tries to remove it and shouts asking her husband, ‘ye kaun hai.’