Viral Video: Needless to say, harmless pranks are awesome and a fun memory to remember. At some point, we all have played pranks on our friends and family members. Recently, a man played a hilarious prank on his wife as he replaced their bed with an inflatable swimming pool. A video of the funny incident has gone insanely viral online, with over 9.9 million views and counting.Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Dog Closes Tap After Drinking Water. A Lesson For Humans, Says Twitter

The video shows the man making an elaborate plan to prank his wife. He first removes the bed from their bedroom and replaces it with an inflatable pool swimming pool filled with water. Then he neatly drapes a bedsheet over it and also places a blanket and some pillows to look like a normal bed. After a while, a woman is seen entering the room, talking over a phone. Without being suspicious, she fell for the prank. As soon as she sits on the bed, she immediately falls into the pool, leaving her shocked.

The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by a user named Figen. “Cruel husband,” reads the caption of the post

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, leaving netizens amused, while many were curious to know the woman’s reaction after being pranked. Some were also worried about the woman’s phone. What a legend,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Bye bye husband.” Others filled the comment section with hilarious reactions and laughter emojis. “If he survives, it’s real love,” a third joked.

Well this man probably dead https://t.co/56Y5YZdosN — viper1 2001 (@brattchild3201) July 6, 2022

Dude is my spirit animal 🤣 https://t.co/OF20cwsNv2 — Xavier (@31Oct1517) July 5, 2022

Now that’s some funny shit — Kenn McComas (@Kenn_McComas) July 5, 2022

If he survives, it's real love ❤🤣 — Adrian Rojas N. (@Adrian78690380) July 5, 2022

What do you think?