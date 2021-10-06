Dubai: Who doesn’t love birthday gifts? No matter how big or small, expensive or not, gifts are always special. However, one Indian businessman decided to do something grand for his wife’s birthday and surprised her by gifting a sleek Rolls-Royce! According to Khaleej Times, Amjad Sithara based in Dubai, who owns a contracting firm named BCC group, gifted a Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge car to his wife Marjaana Amjad on her 22nd birthday. Notably, Marjaana is working as a Chief Operating Officer at her husband’s firm.Also Read - Viral Video: Cheating Husband Meets His Girlfriend on Pretext of Jogging, Wife Catches Him Red-Handed | Watch

The average market price for the luxury car in the UAE is Dh 1.5 million. (or Rs 3 crore). Notably, 30-year-old Amjad Sithara wanted a special gift for his wife as it was just weeks before that she delivered their first child. On October 2, he gifted the shiny new red car to his wife and also to their newly-born daughter. Needless to say, she was elated as it was her dream car.

Amjad also shared a video on Instagram showing how he threw the surprise to Marjana at a luxury car showroom in Dubai. “Happy Birthday My Wonderful Love … Thank you for each moment you made precious … With lots of love, Amjad Sithara” was written on the gift box.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amjad Sithara (@amjad_sithara)

“I had no idea that he was planning to gift me with this car. It was a huge surprise. He took my daughter and I to the showroom and the place was decorated with balloons and other party festoons. I was super excited. It is my dream car, and I wasn’t expecting to get it as a gift at all,” Marjaana told Khaleej Times.

The couple who hails from the Kannur district of Kerala got married on June 4 last year amid the pandemic. They celebrated the day of their wedding anniversary with the birth of their first daughter.

Amjad also owns other luxury cars such as Mercedes G Wagon E Class, Range Rover, Bentley, Lexus, Land Cruiser, Jeep and Dodge. Last year too, he gifted his wife a Mercedes E-Class.