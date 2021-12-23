An adorable video is going viral on social media where an Indian couple is out on a romantic date and the husband helped his wife learn how to use the chopsticks. The video was uploaded on the Instagram page of the restaurant they went to – Thapa Chinese Wok. It has now gone viral with over 1 million views and 70,000 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Dances on Cutiepie From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bride Reacts Hilariously | Watch

The video shows the newly-wed couple at a Chinese restaurant having a bowl of noodles. The man Sai Gurung could be seen teaching his wife Akshita Gurung how to use chopsticks. The woman is then seen smiling adorably as her husband shows her the technique. She then picks up some noodles with chopsticks and eats them.

“Love means learning new things everyday,” the caption said. The song Hawayein from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal could be heard in the background of the video. Also Read - Gay Couple Ties The Knot With All the Taam-Jham in Hyderabad. See Viral Pics

Watch the viral video below:

While they both seem aware that they were being filmed, the couple still looked cute while sharing the moment. Netizens called it romantic and said the couple was ‘too cute’. Here are some of the comments from the post: