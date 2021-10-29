Hyderabad: A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing police officers in Hyderabad stopping commuters on the road and randomly checking their phones to look for chats on ganja or other drugs. The act, which is an extreme breach of privacy, has enraged social media users, who have been slamming the Hyderabad police for the illegal act.Also Read - Viral Video: Bhopal Vendor Caught Cleaning Coriander Leaves in Drain Water, Case Filed | Watch
Notably, Telangana Prohibition and Excise department teams have been checking the phones of people to verify if the word ‘ganja’ was used in their chats, in an ongoing crackdown against marijuana. According to a Hindu report, the vigil, checks against alleged peddlers and consumers, are conducted in and around Hyderabad and concentrated in Dhoolpet and Bahadurpura limits.
The video shows police personnel in Hyderabad stopping vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, and asking the riders to show their phones. In phones, they checked for the use of the words ganja, weed, stuff. More than 470 youngsters, who bought or tried to buy ganja in the locality, were caught between September 21 and October 28.
The video has sparked outrage online and many said that such search on people’s personal chats is not only illegal but also unconstitutional. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”Totally unfair, How can they check all the personal information? It’s against the law and policy!” Another wrote, ”What’s stopping them from freely barging into houses and insisting on checking WhatsApp chats and browsing history? Shouldn’t the IPS officers who claim to be among the smartest people in the country intervene? Weren’t they taught CrPC in the Police Academy?”
“Yes, I am aware that phones are being checked. However, we are not forcing anybody nor are we snatching away their phones to check. People are cooperating and no one is complaining, so I don’t think there is anything illegal,” the Deputy Commissioner of South Zone Police, Gajarao Bhupal, told The News Minute.
When asked if the public have an option to deny giving their phones when asked by cops, the DCP said, “The public can deny giving their phone. However, we will then have to see what legal provisions apply. So far, we have not faced any such issue. There are no specific instructions as there has not been any issue so far.”
These incidents come as Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared a war on illegal drugs in the wake of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s ongoing drug controversy.