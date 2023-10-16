Home

Viral

Viral Video: Hyderabad Couple Kisses Over Car’s Open Sunroof, Internet Reacts

Viral Video: Hyderabad Couple Kisses Over Car’s Open Sunroof, Internet Reacts

A video clip of a couple kissing on the sunroof of their car has been doing rounds on social media platforms, receiving backlash from all over. The bizarre and life-risking incident happened on the Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Couple Kisses Over Car’s Open Sunroof, Internet Reacts

Viral Video: A video of a couple passionately kissing on the sunroof of their car has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, receiving backlash from all over. The bizarre and life-risking incident happened on the Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad. In the clip, which was recorded by individuals in another vehicle, the couple is seen engrossed in their romantic display while their car speeds down the highway. The video is circulating on the internet, triggering massive criticism among netizens who are demanding police intervention due to concerns about public safety.

Trending Now

In the viral video, the man can be seen passionately kissing the woman while the vehicle speeds on the expressway. As the clip progresses, the man raises his hand in the air to revel in their joyride. The couple continues to kiss on the vehicle’s sunroof, disregarding the potential disruption caused to other travellers.

You may like to read

Hyderabad Couple Kisses Over Car’s Open Sunroof: Watch Video Here

Hope @hydcitypolice will take action on this unsafe driving mode & Inconvenience caused to public.. #PVNRExpressway pic.twitter.com/K2QgqgpStp — Dharani (@DharaniBRS) October 15, 2023

As soon as the video spread like wildfire across the internet, it was met with massive criticism. Many online users urged the police to take appropriate action against the couple. One social media user posted, “I hope the Hyderabad City Police will address this reckless driving behaviour and the inconvenience it has caused to the public.”

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named @dharani with the caption, “Hope @hydcitypolic will take action on this unsafe driving mode & Inconvenience caused to the public.. #PVNRExpressway.”

The sentiment was echoed by Twitter users, with one user commenting, “These fools need to be held accountable.”

“I’m usually all for public displays of affection, but this is just foolish! A sudden application of brake could put their lives and those around them at risk,” said another.

“Apart from coming out of sunroof on a moving car the couple has none nothing wrong, let them enjoy their age,” third person commented.

“Idk about the inconvenience part but It is against traffic rules,” said the fourth user.

“Happy that you realised in the process of Development of Hyderabad, we have missed out the basic ethics, principle & good social behaviour.. Should maintain our culture. Hope the concerned dept. Is serious abt law & order,” said another.

“I don’t feel any inconvenience in it,” commented a Twitter user.

“what do you think sunroofs exist for? and what inconvenience are they causing to you?,” Tweeted a user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES