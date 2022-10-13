Hyderabad: Heavy rains over the last few days has caused flooding and waterlogging in many parts of Hyderabad. And the impact of it can be seen in several videos circulating on the internet. A shocking video has now surfaced where a person can be seen getting swept away with his bike in a flooded street. The incident happened in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area where several autos and two-wheelers were washed away. The man in the video fell down, however, he was rescued and pulled to safety by some local residents.Also Read - Baby Chimpanzee Plays With Tiger Cubs, Viral Video Will Make You Go Aww. Watch

ANI tweeted the video and wrote, "A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city."

#WATCH | Hyderabad: A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/kbTpef43jt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022



Several other similar videos also demonstrate the impact of the heavy rains. Another video showed autorickshaws floating downstream in the flowing waters.

4 wheelers, 3 wheelers and several 2 wheelers washed away in Borabanda and Yousufguda after continuous rain since last couple of hours. Roads, residences submerged in water in few places. #HyderabadRains #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/9Q7purUqag — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) October 12, 2022

#Hyderabad Heavy rains lash many parts of the city on the night of 12th October. Several vehicles floated away in the rainwater. pic.twitter.com/mONgKU3rkB — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) October 12, 2022

People in worst affected areas spent sleepless night as water from overflowing drains and lakes entered their houses. The intense spells of rains in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the outskirts caused long traffic snarls past midnight. The impact continued on Thursday with roads in some areas still remaining under water, snapping the vital links. Commuters from northeastern parts of the city were stuck as few Local Military Authorities (LMA) roads in Secunderabad remained inundated.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over parts of Tamilnadu and Telangana during the next 5 days and over Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days.