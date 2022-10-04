Hyderabad: An frustrated motorist set ablaze his motorcycle after being stopped for a traffic violation at Maitrivanam, Ameerpet on Monday evening. Notably, the man identified as S Ashok, who runs a mobile phone store in Ameerpet, was travelling in the wrong direction. When cops stopped him for the traffic violation, he started quarreling with them. A while later, the man entered his shop, got a bottle of fuel, and poured it on his bike to set it ablaze. The traffic police alerted the local law and order police who rushed and doused the fire. According to traffic police official, the driver of the vehicle is a habitual traffic violator.Also Read - Mumbai: Ride E-Bike From BEST's Bus Stop Till Home! Check Fare, Time, Stations

MAN SETS HIS BIKE ABLAZE: WATCH VIDEO

"A traffic home guard noticed a two-wheeler rider commuting in opposite direction, and causing inconvenience to right way of traffic. Our traffic officer stopped the vehicle at Pillar No. 1053. Then the rider, who runs a mobile shop at Shop No. 20 at Aditya Enclave, Ameerpet, went inside his shop and came out with a petrol bottle. He poured petrol and set his vehicle ablaze. He was stopped as he was going in the wrong direction which is dangerous to him and others also," traffic police said, as quoted by New Indian Express.