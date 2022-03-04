Viral Video: When debates and discussions are broadcast live, anything can happen, including some embarrassing gaffes. One such flub has become the talk of Twitter after an Indian TV anchor scolded a guest for more than a minute live on air, before realising he was shouting at the wrong person! Notably, the anchor was moderating a discussion with two other panelists–Daniel McAdams, head of the Ron Paul Institute in the US, and Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post, to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Also Read - 'Sorry Aishwarya': Bobby Deol Reacts to His Viral Memes, Says 'Should Have Patented These' | Watch

The hilarious clip, which has now become the subject of rib-ticking memes, shows the anchor scolding Bohdan Nahaylo presuming he is McAdams. “Daniel McAdams, just take a bit of a chill pill, I didn’t even address to you, relax, calm down. If you are so concerned about Ukrainians….get off the fence and send your forces and put boots on the ground, don’t lecture us here in India,” the anchor said.

After a little while, McAdams just couldn’t take it and retorted, “Dear host, I have not said a word yet. I don’t know why you’re yelling at me.” Failing to realise his error, the anchor replied, “I’m not yelling at you. I’m talking about Mr McAdams.” “I am Mr McAdams!” McAdams finally burst out.

Watch the video here:

Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.🤦 pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

The video has send Twitter into a tizzy, with people posting hilarious memes and jokes about the exchange. Some even called it one of the funniest moments on Indian TV, while others sympathised with Mr McAdams. Even politicians jumped on the meme bandwagon, take a look:

Today we are all Mr McAdams. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 3, 2022

McAdams is out of control now. 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/IDLgYxqmd4 — Rofl McAdams (@RoflGandhi_) March 3, 2022

Watched the “I am Mr McAdams & I haven’t said a word” clip for the nth time. It is epic and more importantly, hilarious newstainment!

Oh god, Mr. McAdams we in India can so relate to that emotion. 🤣😂🤣😂 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 3, 2022

"I AM Mr McAdams". The greatest line in Indian Television history. pic.twitter.com/OP9X2HxZ4w — Azhar (@lonelyredcurl) March 3, 2022

I stand with McAdams ☹️ pic.twitter.com/3vBnJTJOZp — Dr. Simran Juttla (@Simran68613412) March 3, 2022

Mr. McAdams Right Now : pic.twitter.com/rYjtXokICW — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) March 3, 2022

"I am Mr McAdams" to go down in history as one of TV in India's funniest moments!! — ranjona banerji 🇮🇳 (@ranjona) March 3, 2022

Sasta Arnab:

I’m not yelling at you…

I’m talking about #MrMcAdams

….

Le McAdams:

I am #MrMcAdams Ohhhhh 😂 pic.twitter.com/8HYeM8c9rx — Raja Faisal 🇵🇰 (@RajaFaisalPK) March 3, 2022

