Viral Video: A lot of people consider the Union Public Service Commission competitive exam (IAS) to be the toughest exam in India. Needless to say, cracking the much-coveted exam is no piece of cake, as it requires a lot of patience and hard work. The internet is full of guidance videos and success stories of candidates who tell aspirants how to prepare for the exams. But have you ever come across a piece of content that tells you how to fail the UPSC exam? Well, there is now! Awanish Sharan, IAS officer, Chhattisgarh cadre, batch 2009, shared a video on Twitter that details what to do if you want to fail the UPSC, and the results are hilarious.

In the video, the narrator shares several tips on how to fail the competitive exam. The tips include things like ‘Change your strategy too often,’ ‘bunk coaching classes,’ ‘Read the newspaper for 6 hours every day,’ Do not miss any wedding, festival, and family function,’ ‘never try,’ and ‘procrastinate a lot.’

“How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam. Well explained,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam. Well explained. pic.twitter.com/IftbagsJA5 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 8, 2021

The video basically is a play on reverse Psychology which sarcastically tells candidates about the mistakes they often make during preparation days. So, if you want to achieve success, just do the opposite.

Netizens loved this hilarious take on exam preparations. “It was truly hilarious, sir! I honestly am doing quite a few out of these. Thanks for pointing it out in this subtle way,” wrote one user.

UPSC Civil Services is conducted every year by UPSC and this year it was conducted on October 10.