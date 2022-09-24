Trending News: Indians are very innovative when comes to coming up with life hacks on a budget. Many of these hacks of ‘jugaad’ have gone viral for creatively using innovation to make life easier in some ways. Now, another such ‘desi jugaad’ is going viral that has triggered outrage on Twitter.Also Read - Viral Video: Cab Driver Sings In Traffic Jam Amid Delhi Rains, Wins Hearts Online. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan with the following caption: “Rural India innovation. It’s Amazing!!” The clip shows a desi jugaad but on a bigger level, to use farm animals for irrigation. A bullock is walking on an inclined treadmill that has a ramp in front for the animal to get on. The treadmill is attached to a pump that is spraying water into the fields for irrigation. The video then shows many such machines operated by bullocks. Also Read - Baba Beats The Heat With Desi Jugaad, Roams Around With Solar Fan-Helmet. See Viral Pics

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BULLOCKS BEING USED FOR IRRIGATION TECHNIQUE HERE:

Also Read - Viral Video: Swiggy Delivery Boy Rides Horse to Deliver Food Amid Mumbai Rains, Internet Lauds 'Jugaad' | Watch

The video has gone viral with over 181k views. Netizens, however, do not approve of the innovation and are saying that it promotes animal cruelty. Twitter users expressed their criticism about using animals instead of electricity to pump water in the farm land. “Well it’s not amazing. It’s forcing some voiceless and for me this is cruelty,” a user replied to the IAF officer’s tweet.

HERE’S HOW TWITTER USERS REACTED TO THE VIDEO:

Well it’s not amazing. It’s forcing some voiceless and for me this is cruelty. — Ash (@asheeshsisar) September 23, 2022

Can’t it be shown as Lack of electricity? Under developed rural society? — Rajan (@Rajankal03) September 23, 2022

back to primitive life — Naman kalsariya (@namanksr) September 23, 2022

In the name of innovation, isn’t it cruelty towards Cow? Cows keep running on small stage for hours? — SatyamevJayate (@SatyaSodh) September 23, 2022

Cruel I would say. — c malan (@cmalan9) September 23, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?