Raipur: A video of a man being slapped by a district collector and later thrashed by police while he was on his way to buy medicines amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown has gone viral on social media. The video from Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district has sparked an outrage online soon after it went viral on various social media platforms. In the video, the man, who was stopped by the collector and a posse of police, can be seen showing a piece of paper and something on his mobile phone to the collector who in turn takes the device and throws it to the ground and slaps him.

In the almost 3-minute-long video, IAS officer Ranbir Sharma can then be seen asking the policemen who rushed to the spot to hit the man with their sticks. As per reports, the police officials have even lodged an FIR under section 279 of IPC against the man, identified as Aman Mittal, for overspeeding his bike.

Watch the video here:

After a video of the entire incident went viral on social media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday removed the collector of Surajpur district. Taking to Twitter, CM Baghel wrote in Hindi that read, “Through social media, a case of misbehavior with a young man by Surajpur Collector Ranbir Sharma has come to my notice. This is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. No such incident shall be tolerated in Chhattisgarh. Have given instructions to remove collector Ranbir Sharma with immediate effect.”

“Misbehaviour by an official is unacceptable. I regret this incident,” the chief minister added.

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सूरजपुर कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा द्वारा एक नवयुवक से दुर्व्यवहार का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। यह बेहद दुखद और निंदनीय है। छत्तीसगढ़ में इस तरह का कोई कृत्य कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 23, 2021

किसी भी अधिकारी का शासकीय जीवन में इस तरह का आचरण स्वीकार्य नहीं है। इस घटना से क्षुब्ध हूँ। मैं नवयुवक व उनके परिजनों से खेद व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 23, 2021

The IAS Association has also condemned the incident and tweeted that the association strongly condemns the behaviour of collector Surajpur, Chhattisgarh. “It is unacceptable and against the basic tenets of the service and civility. Civil servants must have empathy and provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times.”

Civil servants must have empathy & provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, after the video went viral and sparked controversy online, the collector issued an apology stating, “Today a video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during lockdown. I sincerely apologize for today’s behavior. I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video.”

In this pandemic situation, district Surajpur and the entire Chhattisgarh state have been facing an irreparable loss of lives. We all state government employees are striving hard to tackle this problem, added Sharma in his statement. Sharma said he had recovered from COVID-19 while his mother continued to battle the infection, and asked people to follow COVID-19 norms in place strictly so that the outbreak can be contained. Sharma said, “The man, contrary to some reports, was not minor but a 23-year-old. He was riding a bike and was overspeeding. The man also misbehaved with officials”, the collector said. A police official said the man has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 norms.