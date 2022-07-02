Viral News: The Amarnath Yatra started on Thursday (June 30) after a gap of two years amid high threat as devotees are heading in batches to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath to pay their obeisance to Lord Shiva. It is said that Lord Shiva takes the shape of an ice Shivling every year in the form of Amareshwar Mahadev. However, scientists have not been able to figure out why the ice takes the form of Shivling only at a certain place in Amarnath cave. Many scientists have tried to find the secret behind the ice lingam but failed.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Hangs Out With His Yaar Kitten, Their Loving Dosti Wins Hearts Online

A similar ice Shivling has formed in a Lord Shiva temple in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Devotees and priest who witnessed it at the Trimbakeshwar Temple are calling it a ‘miracle’. Reports said ice has never formed in centre of the Shivling before this. Also Read - Viral Video: Wrestler Dares to Fight Khali, Regrets It Instantly. Watch What Happens Next

A video is going viral on social media that shows a pandit offering prayers at the Lord Shankara temple. The priest could be seen worshipping the ice Shivling which had flowers all around it. The video was posted on Twitter by the user ‘Narendra Aher’ and has received over 3,200 views. While many netizens believed it to be a miracle and said they were blessed to see it, others suspected that the ice around the Shivling is man-made.

Watch the viral video below:

What are your thoughts on the video?