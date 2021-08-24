Viral Video: One might think that a beach is the perfect place to practice yoga, but one never knows the dangers that lie ahead. A video is going viral showing a woman, who is a yoga instructor by profession, getting bit by an iguana as she stretched on her back. The video shows the woman mid-pose, as she is stretched out on the beach with her back arched and left arm reaching out and hand dangling. Suddenly, an iguana runs towards her and bites her finger. Startled, she yells, “Ow! He bit my f****** finger,” and throws sand at it to get it to leave.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl's Rant on Her Boyfriend Not Doing Anything Special on Her Birthday Is Too Relatable | Watch

“I got bitten by an iguana today. It was bleeding,” tweeted user @bahamahoopyogi along with the video.

Watch the video here:

I get bite from an iguana today🥲 it was bleeding pic.twitter.com/If2DaUztHf — Da Iguana Gal🦎 (@bahamahoopyogi) August 20, 2021

Netizens asked the instructor if she had spotted the lizard before starting her session. She explained: “Everyone keeps asking if I didn’t see it. To be clear, there were iguanas all over the beach. Ppl go there to feed them all the time.” In a separate tweet, she wrote that her finger began bleeding right after the bite and also shared a video from a different angle.

Y’all here’s an angle my friend caught lolll. My finger started bleeding right after 😅 pic.twitter.com/sfMLgoySfG — Da Iguana Gal🦎 (@bahamahoopyogi) August 21, 2021

The video has gone viral, with 3.6 million views and more than 27,000 shares. Some were genuinely concerned about her, while others made light of the situation. Others wrote that probably the iguana was hungry and mistook her finger for food. One joked: “That iguana stood there after he bit her like, ‘yeah I did it and what’.” Another shared a similar sentiment, saying, ”it’s how the iguana bit her then walked away like nothing happened.”

Here are more reactions:

😰 gosh that scream is traumatizing. At least it did not bite off your entire finger I guess (😖 do not know if I can say that.) https://t.co/dhDFY0rRgr — Silent Humble (@DextinCory) August 24, 2021

it’s how the iguana bit her then walked away like nothing happened https://t.co/Qg7cmrrPvG — 𝚟𝚒𝚌𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚊 (@_shirrellk) August 23, 2021

What have me weak is how he bite you and stay right dere to watch you get mad 😂😂😂 — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 20, 2021

The fact that you hit him back has me screaming 😂😂😂😂 — 🍊 (@thatdamnbrook) August 20, 2021

It just wanted a taste pic.twitter.com/gMPQfJBPj5 — bottom pupusa (@salvadorandolar) August 20, 2021

The yoga instructor further informed that her finger is okay, saying she went to the doctor and received antibiotics for the bite.

Everyone, im fine. Thanks for@the concern. My doc gave me some antibiotics. Imma be fine. — Da Iguana Gal🦎 (@bahamahoopyogi) August 21, 2021

According to The Pet Enthusiast website, iguanas have exceptionally sharp teeth, so their bite can be dangerous and can cause serious cuts.