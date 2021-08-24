Viral Video: One might think that a beach is the perfect place to practice yoga, but one never knows the dangers that lie ahead. A video is going viral showing a woman, who is a yoga instructor by profession, getting bit by an iguana as she stretched on her back. The video shows the woman mid-pose, as she is stretched out on the beach with her back arched and left arm reaching out and hand dangling. Suddenly, an iguana runs towards her and bites her finger. Startled, she yells, “Ow! He bit my f****** finger,” and throws sand at it to get it to leave.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl's Rant on Her Boyfriend Not Doing Anything Special on Her Birthday Is Too Relatable | Watch
“I got bitten by an iguana today. It was bleeding,” tweeted user @bahamahoopyogi along with the video.
Netizens asked the instructor if she had spotted the lizard before starting her session. She explained: “Everyone keeps asking if I didn’t see it. To be clear, there were iguanas all over the beach. Ppl go there to feed them all the time.” In a separate tweet, she wrote that her finger began bleeding right after the bite and also shared a video from a different angle.
The video has gone viral, with 3.6 million views and more than 27,000 shares. Some were genuinely concerned about her, while others made light of the situation. Others wrote that probably the iguana was hungry and mistook her finger for food. One joked: “That iguana stood there after he bit her like, ‘yeah I did it and what’.” Another shared a similar sentiment, saying, ”it’s how the iguana bit her then walked away like nothing happened.”
The yoga instructor further informed that her finger is okay, saying she went to the doctor and received antibiotics for the bite.
According to The Pet Enthusiast website, iguanas have exceptionally sharp teeth, so their bite can be dangerous and can cause serious cuts.