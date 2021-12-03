A severe snowstorm caused dozens of people to stay trapped inside a furniture superstore in Denmark overnight. Due to the heavy snowfall in northern Denmark, 25 employees and six customers were left stranded at an IKEA showroom in Aalborg city.Also Read - IKEA's First Mall Worth Rs 3,300 Crore to Open in Gurugram; Aims to Generate Over 2500 Jobs | Read Details

The people were forced to spend the night on beds and couches of IKEA. Due to 30 centimeters of snow outside and all roads blocked, the group was trapped inside the store all night and passed the night with food, playing cards with each other or lounging on the display furniture.

A video by Guardian News showed the huge IKEA showroom turned into a set up for a slumber party. Meanwhile, 300 people were also stuck at the airport in Aalborg overnight.

Watch the video below: