Viral Video: Impala Deer Gets Free From Crocodile’s Jaws, But Someone Else Was In Ambush | Not For Weak Hearted

The video shows a crocodile grabbing the leg of an impala and trying to pull it into a pond.

Viral Video: Thanks to a few TV channels dedicated to wildlife and social media, we are getting a lot of information about the flora and fauna and many different kinds of life forms that inhabit our planet. If it was not for these platforms then we would have been oblivious to the rich diversity and wonders of nature that we are blessed with. The people behind these wonderful and educational presentations make tremendous efforts, even putting their lives in danger to bring to us the rich information that helps us to better understand life in the jungles.

One such video is going viral on social media. The video shows a crocodile grabbing the leg of an impala and trying to pull it into a pond. The impala puts up a fight and manages to free itself. All this while, there is a leopard behind the trees just near the pond, waiting for its chance to devour the impala. As soon as the antelope frees itself and runs for its life, the leopard pounces on it.

What happens next is going to startle you.

The video is shared on YouTube channel @LatestSightings and has been watched more than 90 lakh times.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF CROCODILE AND LEOPARD TRYING TO HUNT IMPALA. VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

This might not be appropriated or liked by many viewers, but this is the way nature provides everyone with their meals and this is how it maintains the balance of the ecosystem of the entire planet.

