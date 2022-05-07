Viral News: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently featured on a podcast with content creators Junaid Akram, Muzammil Hassan and Talha. A particular section of the podcast where the former cricketer is talking about his stay in the UK is doing the rounds on social media.Also Read - Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Orders Foolproof Security For Predecessor Imran Khan

In a rather sarcastic manner, Imran Khan was speaking about his time in the UK and how it never felt like home for him. “I was very welcome in the UK but I never considered it my home,” he said. Also Read - Imran Khan’s Party Members Beat Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pull His Hair | WATCH

“Main Pakistani tha. Jo marzi main karlu main angrez toh bann nahi sakta. Aap agar gadhe ke upar lakeerey dalde toh vo zebra nahi ban jata. Vo gadha gadha hi rehta hai. (I was always a Pakistani first. A donkey doesn’t turn into a zebra if you paint lines on it. A donkey remains a donkey), ” Imran Khan said, without realizing that he just compared himself to a donkey. Also Read - Shehbaz Sharif Accuses Imran Khan of Selling Toshakhana Gifts Worth PKR 140 mn In Dubai

Watch the viral video below:

The snippet of the podcast was shared on Twitter by Hasan Zaidi with the caption, “Without comment.” The video has received over 4099k views, 3,100 likes and 1,100 retweets.

Netizens found Imran Khan’s comments hilarious and flooded the comments with funny jokes and memes. Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Imran Khan’s ‘gadha-zebra’ comparison:

