Viral Video: Queen Elizabeth II's death has drawn an outpouring of grief and tributes from countries across the globe. In a special tribute, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in the world, was illuminated in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch. The video showed the world's tallest building display a picture of Queen Elizabeth II which was followed by the flag of the UK.

The special tribute was made on Sunday, when Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the Queen with a special light show. Burj Khalifa shared the video of the tribute on their official Twitter account, and wrote, “#BurjKhalifa lights up to extend our deepest condolences for the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II” Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II's Final Journey Begins as Her Majesty's Coffin Leaves for Edinburgh From Balmoral

PORTRAIT OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II PROJECTED ONTO BURJ KHALIFA IN DUBAI: WATCH VIDEO

نضيء #برج_خليفة لنعبّر عن خالص عزائنا ومواساتنا للشعب البريطاني في وفاة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية.#BurjKhalifa

lights up to extend our deepest condolences for the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/m5M0n1Qx1Y — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) September 11, 2022

Not just Burj Khalifa, various Abu Dhabi landmarks were also lit up in purple to honor the Queen.

#أبوظبي تضيء أبرز معالمها الأيقونية باللون البنفسجي تكريماً لذكرى الملكة إليزابيث الثانية. pic.twitter.com/yg0oFIliZF — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died on September 8 at the age of 96. India on Sunday observed one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted on Thursday.

The national flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan were lowered to half-mast to mourn her death. Additionally, all national flags at the country were flown at half-mast to pay tribute and respect to Queen Elizabeth II. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and said Her Majesty will be remembered as a stalwart of times. Remembering the British queen, PM Modi said she personified dignity and decency in public life.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, England’s most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday, according to Reuters report.