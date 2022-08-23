Viral Video: Needless to say, it’s pretty sad to see mighty wild animals like lions and tigers, being imprisoned in cages, and put on display for the whole world to see. These animals who otherwise roam wild and free are taken away from their natural habitat and suffer a life of endless captivity. However, there is one unique zoo in China where not animals, but humans are kept imprisoned in cages. In a role reversal of sorts, Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo in Chongqing city, China, allows animals to roam freely whereas humans are locked in the cage. Visitors pay to be locked up while wild animals like tigers, lions, bears stalk them! More so, huge chunks of raw meat are tied to the bars of the truck so that the animals can be lured in closer. In the greed of food, animals come near the cage and sometimes even climb on top of the cage.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Cricket Team Dances to 'Kala Chashma' While Celebrating Zimbabwe Series Win | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Tansu YEĞEN, and is captioned as, “This is a human zoo where the animals can see the dangerous humans in the cages.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

This is a human zoo where the animals can see the dangerous humans in the cages🤩 pic.twitter.com/r1HHMNy1OY — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 22, 2022

The clip has amassed more than 827K views, and more than 5000 retweets. One user wrote, “This is how it should be everywhere. Why to caged animals.” However, some opined that this is only a bigger zoo. Another user wrote, “How is it diffrent from usual Zoo…all i see is animals in a bigger prison..!!! But it is still prision only!” A third said, “It’s interesting, but at the end of the day it’s still wild animals taken from their home or bred in captivity and confined behind walls, for the viewing pleasure of people.”