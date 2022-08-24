Viral Video: In a world with so many countries and religions, there are also all sorts of unconventional customs and traditions. Now, a bizarre video is going super viral on the internet highlighting a weird contest wherein humans dress as sheep and also behave like them. In the video, several people dressed as sheep are seen walking around in a sheep’s pen, and making baa baa sounds. All of them are half-bent and imitate the walking of this animal. Meanwhile, visitors watch them from one side of the pen.Also Read - Bizarre! Woman's Head Wound Dressed With Condom Wrapper in MP's Morena

The clip was posted by “@emikusano” with the caption, “The Sheep human Contest in France. This is the festival I need right now.” While the caption of the video suggests that it is from France, others said that it was the work of a Canadian dance troupe back in 2017.” In a tweet, a person claimed that it was a performance by Toronto-based dance company Corpus which is popular for its comedic choreography. Seems like the video has resurfaced on the internet again.

The video has a whopping 8 million views, and more than 10,000 retweets. One user wrote, “I’ve seen some weird things on the internet, but this is right up there. Best watched with sound.” Another commented, “We can thank Canadians for this at least we aren’t using real animals for entertainment but that’s definitely enough internet for me today.”