Trending News: India and Pakistan are all geared up for yet another contest, this time in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to defend the title as India have won the last two editions of the Asia Cup and has a chance to make a hat-trick of titles.

Indian fans from all over the world have reached the venue, one of them being Pakistan-born super fan named 'Bashir chacha', who has come all the way from Chicago, US to see the match. Interestingly, instead of his own country Pakistan, the cricket fan has come to Dubai to support India.

A video shared by Cricket Country on Twitter is going viral where Bashir chacha, who's a huge fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be seen wearing a T-shirt with their faces on it and chanting in India's support. "Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega," he could be heard shouting while talking to a reporter.

He also said that these players will make sure that the Indian cricket team wins the match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Bashir chacha also wished Virat Kohli all the best and remarked that the former Indian captain will hit the right form quickly. “I have come here to support India. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are enough to take the Indian cricket team to victory against Pakistan. I hope Kohli will be back in form and win the match,” Bashir chacha said.

The fan also had some funny advice for Virat Kohli and told him to win the match in front of his wife Anushka Sharma. He said, “Virat Kohli win ho jana. Upar wale ne tumhe bahut khubsurat biwi di hain to win ho jana or usme samne khus rehna. Use log ki thodi nazar bhi lag gayi hain. Gori biwi mili to nazar lag gayi thodi kali hoti to nahi lagti.”