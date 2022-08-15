Viral Video Today: As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, the feeling of patriotic fervour has filled the hearts of citizens. The day is an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who made immense sacrifices to make India free from the British rule and to commemorate India’s journey as a free nation.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Fight in Delhi Metro Over Seat Sharing, Netizens Find It Amusing. Watch

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a clip on Twitter where an elderly woman can be seen worshipping the national flag. The video has gone viral with over 245k views and 17k likes. "Respect", reads the caption of his post while Awanish Sharan also used the hashtag Har Ghar Tiranga.

The clip shows the woman standing in the veranda of her house where a tricolour is hoisted over the gate. The woman can be seen doing aarti with a pooja ki thali in her hand in front of the flag. Desi netizens praised the woman for her patriotic spirit and being proud of her nation. "Our flag deserve this Pooja. Bharat Mata jo kehlati hai. Incredible," a user commented. "She blessed the entire nation with this gesture. Humble Pranams to her," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

Such a beautiful gesture!