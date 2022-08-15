Independence day 2022: To mark India’s 76th Independence Day, Indian flag was unfurled about 30 kilometres above the earth. The ‘tricolor’ was was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the planet on a hot air balloon by a firm called Space Kidz India as part of government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to Shikhar Dhawan; How Indian Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans on 15th August

The unfurling of flag above earth "is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India Proud everyday," said the firm in a statement.

WATCH | Indian Flag Unfurled in Space



Space Kidz India is an organization creating “young scientists for the country and spreading awareness among children for a borderless world.” Asper a report by India Today, the Space Kidz India recently launched a satellite called –AzadiSAT–into Low Earth Orbit. It was developed by 750 girl students from across India to mark the 75 years of Independence.

The satellite was the one of many lost due to orbital issues, as the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) that launched it into space failed to place it into a circular orbit around the planet. However, the organization managed to create an ecosystem and a process to develop small satellites.

More Independence Day Wished From Space

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who is living and working on the International Space Station, congratulated India of its 75th Anniversary of Independence. In a video message, she said it is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of Independence and that for decades international agencies have worked together with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on many space and science missions.

On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari also congratulated India of Independence Day and said “Nasa and Isro have a long history of cooperation, going back to early days of space age when Nasa worked with Isro on sounding rockets in India. The cooperation continues today as we work on joint space and Earth science missions.”