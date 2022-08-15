Viral Video Today: As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, the feeling of patriotic fervour has filled the hearts of citizens. As a tribute to people celebrating the occasion on the other side of the border, a Pakistani artist played India’s national anthem on the rabab. The artist, Siyal Khan shared the video on Twitter which has gone viral with over a million views and 58k likes. “Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border,” the artist said in the caption.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Singer, Composer Shankar Mahadevan Sings ‘Ae Watan’ At Times Square | Watch Video

In the video, Siyal can be seen sitting in front of a mesmerising backdrop of Lowari Top with the string instrument in his arms. He beautifully plays the national anthem – Jana Gana Mana – on the rabab. Desi netizens loved his soulful rendition of the national anthem and said that his gesture was very sweet. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Elderly Woman Does Aarti In Front Of National Flag. Watch Viral Video

According to his Facebook bio, Siyal Khan hails from Upper Dir District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is a student of political science from the University of Peshawar. “Bhai.. Great Gesture ..Happy 75th Independence Day to all in Pakistan & India… Rab Raakha,” a user commented. “Thank You So Much For National Anthem. Happy independence Day all ppl from Both countries,” another user commented. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: National Flag Unfurled 30 Kilometres Above Planet | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

What a beautiful performance, wasn’t it?