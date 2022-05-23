Viral Video: India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya is winning hearts online after a video of his speech at the Canadian Parliament in Kannada went viral. Arya claimed that it was the first time Kannada was spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. Notably, Chandra Arya hails from a small village in Tumakuru district, which is about 70 km from Karnataka capital Bengaluru. Arya represents the electoral district of Nepean, Ontario, in the the lower house of Canada.Also Read - Viral Video: 20-Foot-Long Python Squeezes Its Handler With Force at Reptile Zoo. Watch

In his speech, Arya said, “Honourable speaker, I am happy for the opportunity to speak in Canada parliament. India’s Karnataka state’s Tumakuru district’s Sira taluk’s Dwaralu village’s individual having been selected as MP and speaking in Kannada is a proud moment for over five crore Kannadigas. The Kannadigas in Canada observed the Kannada Rajyothsava in this House in 2018. I will conclude my speech with Rashtrakavi Kuvempu penned poem sung by Natasarvabhouma Dr Rajkumar ‘Elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee Kannadiganagiru (wherever you are, however your are, remain Kannadiga forever. Thank you speaker.”

Sharing the video, he wrote, ”I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.”

Watch the video here:

I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.

This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.

The MP also received a standing ovation from some of his Parliament colleagues. The video has gone viral, and Indians especially people from Karnataka, loved the moving speech and love for his mother tongue. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, also shared the video and thanked Arya for making people of Karnataka proud. He wrote, ”He has taken Kannada’s quintessence to a global level. Arya has literally shown that no matter how much a person achieves in life, one’s roots should always be remembered.”

“This is how you wear your cultural and linguistic legacy upon your sleeve. Also, it is the beauty of Canada which not tolerates but accepts such diversity,” said one user. Here are more reactions:

