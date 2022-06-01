India Ka Jugaad: Indians are very innovative when comes to coming up with easy life hacks on a budget. However, this desi jugaad is neither innovative nor safe. You might have seen several instances when people stuff themselves on top of buses or in the backs of trucks to travel or hitchhike at a cheap price or for free.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Guests Get Desi Jugaad For AC As a Cool Welcome, Netizens Are Amused. Watch

This video shows as many as around 30 people riding in a small pick-up truck that clearly looks overloaded. Their jugaad for carpooling to get to their destination clearly ended up in an epic fail when the pick-up truck full of over two dozen people made a hard left.

The back of the white car breaks as the vehicle turns in speed and breaks off. All the people riding in the back fall off on the side of the road. It is at that moment that you find out exactly how many people were riding in the car. It is not clear if any of the passengers including elders and children were injured, however, they got back up on their feet as soon as they fell.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?