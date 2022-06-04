Viral Video Today: When you think of Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, you think of his signature pose with open arms that he used to do in a lot of his films. He did the famous SRK pose multiple times in the hit Karan Johar film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The movie that was filmed in New York was a big hit among overseas viewers as well. Many Bollywood movies of the time were being filmed at international locations like Switzerland, US, UK and more, to appeal to the Indians abroad and also expand their reach beyond Indians. Now, people across the world, of all ethnicities love Bollywood films. And the most popular actor among the foreign Bollywood fans is SRK. So, they know a thing or two about him and are even able to educate others on Bollywood.Also Read - Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens, SRKians Say, 'Blockbuster For Sure'

So when an Indian-American man was asked to show what his favourite dance move was, he pulled out the famous SRK walk on the Brooklyn Bridge with his arms wide open. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Gabe Coaster and has received over 16k views. The American interviewer asks the man, “So what do you think about dancing?” The Indian-American man answers, “Oh I love to dance. I’m pretty good dancer. I don’t do it in public but I’m a good dancer.” “Would you be willing to teach me your favourite dance move?,” Gabe asks. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Sets The Dance Floor on Fire, Grooves to Koi Mil Gaya at KJo's Birthday Bash - Watch

“Alright, so one of the popular actors in Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan. So he has a particular move. You want to do that with me?,” he says. “Let’s do it!,” says Gabe. “He usually walks like this and he goes…,” the man says as she shows Gabe the SRK move. Then both of them do the SRK move together as Kal Ho Na Ho plays in the background. The foreigner managed to the step fairly well but netizens said the Indian-American man should have taught him a proper dance move, not the easiest one. Also Read - Viral Video: Filmy Bride Sits Atop Moving Car, Proposes to Groom in Shah Rukh Khan Style | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe Coaster (@gabecoaster)

What do you think of the video?