Viral Video Today: There are two songs that you often see girls dancing to whenever it rains – one is Barso Re Megha and the other is the new Tip Tip Barsa Pani. While dancing in the rain is the usual rain, people on Instagram have also been spotted dancing under fountains or in this case on the beach.

A video is going crazy viral on Instagram where a woman was seen dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar from the 2022 film Sooryavanshi. The clip shows the Indian-American woman wearing a cute pink and yellow bikini and grooving to the song in shallow water on the beach. She recreated Katrina's sensual moves really well and even flipped her wet hair like the actress.

The reel has received over 2.1 million views and 40.6k likes. The woman seen in the video is Seerat Saini, an Instagram influencer who has more than 200k followers. Her bio says that she's Punjabi-American and makes videos about haircare, fashion, and beauty.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN AMERICAN WOMAN DANCED IN BIKINI TO TIP TIP BARSA PANI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seerat Saini (@seeratsaini)

Netizens were obsessed with the influencer’s version of the Tip Tip song and said she set the beach on fire. “Babe you killed it,” a user commented. “Best version ever ….god bless girls like you my love,” another user wrote. “Wow just love it did it so well,” a third user wrote.