Viral Video: Weddings in India are typically grand affairs which involve a lot of dance and music, food and joyous celebrations. While witnessing such pompous weddings are extremely common in India, a video has surfaced that shows a wedding procession in New York City. The video showed several Indian Americans dancing to Bollywood songs and blocking a road as part of a wedding procession in New York. Dressed in traditional clothes, members of the baarat party shaking a leg and grooving to peppy Indian songs. The clip shared by Instagram user Suraj Patel, a former candidate for US Congress.

"We shut down broadway for my brother's wedding!" read the text insert in the video shared by Suraj Patel. "My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother's wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC," read the caption.

INDIAN AMERICANS DANCE ON US ROAD DURING WEDDING: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc)



The video has divided the internet, with many hailing the Indian -style wedding, while some others objected to the baarat party for blocking a road and causing inconvenience to the public. One user wrote, “Ahh, this looks like sooo much fun!”, while another commented, “Damn, now that’s a wedding.”

A third user criticized the whole affair and wrote, “Meanwhile the patient waiting in ambulance, the kid being late for exams and people being late to work Must feel good to encroach public property and deny equal access to all. Always need that special treatment by pulling string. Classic.” A fourth said, “s it anything to proud of??”

