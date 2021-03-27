Leh: A video from near the India-China border is going viral where a few Indian Army jawans from the Gorkha regiment are dancing their heart out. The video shows happy soldiers dancing to a peppy song at the beautiful Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Chills in Jacuzzi in Man's Backyard, Netizens Call It Too Cute | Watch
Two of the jawans showed off their moves and danced like there’s no tomorrow while the fellow soldiers cheered them on. The view of the lake and mountains in the background is very scenic too. Also Read - Bike Stunt Video Viral: Man Attempts Dangerous Bike Stunt, But It Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the video on his Twitter on March 25. It has now gone viral with more than 1 lakh views along with thousands of likes and retweets. Also Read - Viral Video: This Unique Vidai Will Empower Women to Put Themselves in Driver's Seat of Their Life | WATCH
“It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh,” Kiren Rijiju said in his tweet.
Watch the heartwarming here:
Here’s how the Twitterati reacted:
Netizens loved to see that the Indian soldiers were happy and enjoying themselves.