Leh: A video from near the India-China border is going viral where a few Indian Army jawans from the Gorkha regiment are dancing their heart out. The video shows happy soldiers dancing to a peppy song at the beautiful Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Chills in Jacuzzi in Man's Backyard, Netizens Call It Too Cute | Watch

Two of the jawans showed off their moves and danced like there’s no tomorrow while the fellow soldiers cheered them on. The view of the lake and mountains in the background is very scenic too. Also Read - Bike Stunt Video Viral: Man Attempts Dangerous Bike Stunt, But It Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the video on his Twitter on March 25. It has now gone viral with more than 1 lakh views along with thousands of likes and retweets. Also Read - Viral Video: This Unique Vidai Will Empower Women to Put Themselves in Driver's Seat of Their Life | WATCH

“It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh,” Kiren Rijiju said in his tweet.

Watch the heartwarming here:

It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/d56Qjl3RhN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 25, 2021

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted:

Netizens loved to see that the Indian soldiers were happy and enjoying themselves.

This is lovely…. truly happiness https://t.co/5isS73AuyU — Shakuntala (@Shakunt67391987) March 26, 2021

Loved it, God bless my brothers . Jai Hind https://t.co/8tXsw90s5X — Seema Chavan (@ImSeemaChavan) March 26, 2021

Thrilled to see the dance of real heroes. — Rakesh Kumar Uppal (@RakeshKumarUpp1) March 27, 2021

Indian Army Jindabad https://t.co/5OqI5KThMF — sumit kulkarni (@sumitku19070997) March 26, 2021

What a stunning background https://t.co/u8zlVsZLcO — Digital Nomad (@Nomadic_Desi) March 26, 2021

Jai Hind Ki Sena !!

Always mast, always zabardast https://t.co/eNFWKcV96t — Adhiraaj Singh (@adhiraajsingh) March 26, 2021

Jai Hind! Our Brave soldiers! https://t.co/7yRmOK7kKP — sukesh chander sharm (@sukeshchandersh) March 26, 2021

Jai Hind ki Sena https://t.co/O6kxVNu6pq — NeerajK (@anfin29) March 25, 2021

Aww….my heart So happy to see this. That last step by the soldier dancing on right side. Jai Hind. @adgpi @KirenRijiju @indiangorkhas @NorthernComd_IA https://t.co/YV5D0oYNlP — Samikshya Samanta (@Samikshya2998) March 25, 2021

Thousands mile away from family they also need entertainment as well as respect from Naton wide, they are guiding our borders around the clock , this is an inspiration for generations to come . Vande Mataram — BIJIT KHONGSIT (@BijitKhongsit) March 26, 2021

Lovely! These moments of enjoyment keep them going! — Gauri Kasbekar (@GauriKasbekar) March 26, 2021