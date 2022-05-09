Kishtwar: In a daring midnight rescue, the Indian Army saved the lives of two youngsters who were trapped in the middle of the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened on Saturday evening, when Suneel and Bablu were trapped in the river current while crossing Chenab in a JCB. As water levels were steadily rising in Jammu and Kashmir, the two youths were instructed to sit on the roof of the vehicle until rescued. Pictures show an excavator in the middle of the river and onlookers observing the personnel carrying out the rescue mission.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Enters Panipat Village, Attacks Forest Officials & Cops During Rescue Mission | Watch

Soldiers of the army’s 17 Rashtriya Rifles had joined the police after getting information about the incident through civil administration. A video of the rescue operation shows soldiers rappelling across the river to rescue the duo, as a strong water current roars past a few feet below him.

Northern Command of the Indian army tweeted the video and wrote, ”IndianArmy carried out rescue of two youth stuck in #Chenab river near village Sohal, #Kishtwar, #JammuKashmir. The water level was rising at fast pace, Soldiers rappelled across the river & rescued the youth to safety.”

Watch the video here:

#IndianArmy carried out rescue of two youth stuck in #Chenab river near village Sohal, #Kishtwar, #JammuKashmir. The water level was rising at fast pace, Soldiers rappelled across the river & rescued the youth to safety.@adgpi @Whiteknight_IA @ANI @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/aewQKQLKWJ — NORTHERN COMMAND – INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) May 8, 2022

#RescueOps #IndianArmy carried out a daring rescue of two youths who got stuck in river #Chenab near Vill Sohal, Paddar of #Kishtwar distt. As the water level was rising at fast pace ,Soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety.@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/jqXqlPyWfz — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 8, 2022

Both the youths who were sitting on the roof of the vehicle were finally rescued in pitch dark night, the officials said.

“The fast flow of the river had posed difficulty in the rescue operation, with two army personnel eventually making a daring attempt to cross the river using a rope tied for the alignment of the bridge. The two were finally rescued in the pitch dark of night,” a soldier said.

The video has gone viral, and netizens praised the heroics of the Indian Army officials. One user wrote, ”Whenever we civilians are in trouble, Indian Army is always there to help. Their selfless service to humanity deserves appreciation & applauds.” Another commented, ”Indian Army once again emerged as saviours of people & carried out such risky operation & saved the lives. Salute & much respect to them !!”

See more reactions:

Hatts off to bravery of our Jawans..

Jai Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳

Stay Blessed always.. — Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) May 8, 2022

Hail Indian Army and their Duties, Dedication and Commitment to the Nation.. https://t.co/pN7jQFH2qo — दैत्यराज (@LakshJeetSpeaks) May 8, 2022

This is a real life action performed by our Indian Army.🇮🇳 https://t.co/dJiTcSfNee — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) May 8, 2022

Salute to such spirit of service, without caring for their own lives, our brave soldiers conducted such a rescue. Gratitude and appreciation. — Vikas Kohli (@KVickyJK) May 9, 2022

Indian Army is an epitome of humanity & selfless service. Their service to civil society wooing many hearts… — Ashmita Mehta (@AshmitaMehta_) May 9, 2022

What do you think?