Viral Video: The beautiful ‘Sandese Aate hai‘ song from the 1997 film Border is the melody that resonates with all Indian army jawans. The song effectively conveys the pain and longing that all jawans experience when they are away from their homes and families. Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Dinjan military station in Assam where he reviewed infrastructure development along Line of Actual Control (LAC). During the interaction, jawans enthusiastically sang ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ with each other, while Rajnath Singh applauded them. The 1 minute and 59 seconds video shared by ANI, shows jawans, clapping and singing the entire song while the minister listened to them, with a cup in his hand. The Defence Minister also lauded their talent and appreciated their efforts and sacrifice for the nation.Also Read - 'Padhai Karte Karte Buddha Ho Jaunga': Crying Little Boy's Tantrum While Studying Goes Viral | Watch

SOLDIER SING SANDESE AATE HAIN DURING MEET WITH RAJNATH SINGH

#WATCH | Indian Army jawans sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers of the Army also accompanied the Defence Minister. pic.twitter.com/VHgFX5QX82 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Also Read - Kerala Doctor's Super Neat Handwriting on Prescription Takes Internet By Surprise | See Viral Pic

Social media users were filled with emotion and appreciation for the jawans and thanked them for all their sacrifices. One user wrote, “Soldiering…where our home is far ..far away from our parental home…And buddi Maa also knows the larger priority towards Motherland.” Another commented, “Hats off to our great soldiers who sacrifice their youth and life to keep us in comfort zones۔ Any facility under sky is far less to them to compensate the services they provide to us.” A third wrote, “It doesn’t matter how old this song is or how many times we’ve listened…it always give that unmatchable proud feel for #IndianArmy.” Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances to Papon's Humnava at Delhi's Connaught Place, Internet Praises Him | Watch

Notably, Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to frontline locations in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on September 28-29. Singh accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers meet jawans and interacted with them.