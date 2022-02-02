Viral Video: Retirement is an important milestone in a person’s life and it ought to be celebrated and cherished. A video regarding this has surfaced online where Indian army officers can be seen giving their colleague a wonderful farewell on his retirement. In the video, Lieutenant General Kanwal Singh Jeet Dhillon is being sent off with a heartwarming military tradition. The colleagues swung him in his chair, and sang ‘he’s a jolly good fellow, so say all of us’. Lt. General Dhillon also went along and was seen clapping and singing the song with everyone else.Also Read - Viral Video: TikToker Dyes Her Pet Dog Red, People Accuse Her of Animal Abuse | Watch

Notably, it General Dhillon’s last day who served as the Director-General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence).

Watch the video here:

He is a Jolly Good Fellow Hope So 🤔 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/de3Btq0yl4 — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) January 31, 2022

People expressed their gratitude and thanked him for serving the country. One user wrote, ”Thank your sir. We are safe because of people like you. Will always remember this line- “Kitne Ghazi aaye, Kitne Ghazi gaye” Happy retirement life sir & Good luck for your second innings. Jai Hind.”

Thank you for your service sir 🙏🏾 we are safe because of people like you. — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 31, 2022

The love of the people you are surrounded is clearly visible Jai hind — Bipin Serene (@bipinserene) January 31, 2022

Thank your sir. We are safe because of people like you. Will always remember this line- "Kitne Ghazi aaye, Kitne Ghazi gaye" Happy retirement life sir & Good luck for your second innings. Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Advaitya Chandhoke (@AdvaityaC) January 31, 2022

Thanks for taking us along on your last working day,Sir. We,the common citizens honoured.Feeling proud for Indian army . A big salute to you for your decades of glorious service pic.twitter.com/8xCKU6ZciQ — Ashutosh Deshmukh (@ashutoshdesh) January 31, 2022

Love the bit where you’re singing along hahahaha this was my absolute favourite thing growing up — اِشنا (@persnicketymuch) January 31, 2022

According to New Indian Express, Lt. General KJS Dhillon popularly known as ‘Tiny Dhillon’, got commissioned in the army in December 1983. He earned widespread appreciation for initiating Operation Maa’ during his tenure as the head of Kashmir-based XV Corps where he approached the families especially mothers of misguided youths who had joined militancy and requested them to bring back their children into the national mainstream.