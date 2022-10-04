Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a heartwarming video from a Scottish-Indian wedding is going viral where you see a delightful blend of cultural traditions.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Surprises Grandma by Wearing Her Wedding Gown, Leaves Internet Teary-Eyed | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the popular meme page 'pubity' with the following caption: "Collab of the century." It has gone viral with over 17.3 million views and 1.2 million likes. The clip shows a joyful blend of musical traditions of India and Scotland as the bride enters wearing a lehenga and the groom is wearing a tuxedo.

As the beautiful couple enters, musicians with a bagpipe and dhols enter ahead of them, giving them an epic music mashup that netizens didn't they needed to hear up until now. The guests are seated and looking at the bride and groom enter on dhol beats and bagpiper music together.

Netizens loved the crossover between Scottish and Indian music and also how the bride and groom incorporated both their traditions into their wedding. “The Crossover I didn’t knew about but still wanted,” a user commented. “Damn this is bangin,” another user wrote. “The collab I didn’t know I needed,” a third user wrote.