Watch: Indian content creator recounts alleged racist incident at Japan store, praises police response; Viral video here

Indian content creator Anant M shares how he faced racism at a 7-Eleven store in Japan. Check the viral video here.

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Viral video: Indian content creator recounts alleged racist incident at Japan store, praises police response, Watch(Photo Credit: Instagram@onroadindian)

Viral video: Someone rightly said that racism divides whereas humanity unites. And this viral video is proof. In the video circulating on social media platforms, a content creator shares his story of how he faced racism. Taking to Instagram, Indian content creator Anant M shares how he faced racism at a 7-Eleven store in Japan. In the video, the travel blogger detailed the incident. During his last day in Shizuoka, Japan, the content creator went to a seven-Eleven store and requested the staff, who happened to be from Nepal, to reheat the food, to which the staff agreed. Soon, the store owner came shouting at the influencer and started using racist language.

What is the viral video all about?

The store owner asked him about his nationality, to which he said India. As soon as the police arrived at the spot, the creator showed him the video. Hearing the two sides, the police scolded the store owner. The police apologised to him.

“Thanks to Japan Police . It was my last day in Shizuka, Japan. While I was in a 7-11, I requested the staff to reheat my food for which he agreed. But later the store owner shouted at me and made racist reactions. Later, she called the police against me, but nothing turned opposite, and the police scolded her and let me go with respect and an apology,” reads the caption.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE

He also thanked the Nepali employee at the store, alleging that the staff member tried to speak truthfully despite facing pressure. Anant further claimed that the Nepali staff may have lost his job afterward because of what happened, although this allegation has not been independently verified.

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The video has gone viral across social media platforms. Till now, the video has received over 67.3k likes, over 577 comments, and 2014 shares on Instagram. A user wrote, “Hats off Nepali brother” Another aspirant wrote, “A big thank you to that Nepali brother. And feeling sad too because we don’t know what he had to go through for standing on his ground.” A third user wrote, “Humanities lost in most of human.”