Viral Video: After India defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the third ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep, the Indian cricket team celebrated the phenomenal victory in style. The team unleashed their super fun side as they performed a victory dance on the popular Punjab pop number ‘Kala Chashma’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. Players like Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Dhawan enjoyed the celebrations while dancing to the popular Bollywood tune. The video was shared by cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, with a caption that reads, “That’s how we celebrate the win.”Also Read - Viral Video: Zomato Delivery Agent Carries His Kids While Delivering Orders, Internet Becomes Emotional | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Social media users were thrilled to see the dance and poured praises in the comment section. “Great feeling,” wrote one user while another commented, “Literally more fun than ever.”

SEE MORE REACTIONS:

India won the last ODI in the last over after Zimbabwe were all out 13 runs short of the target. Shubman Gill’s maiden ODI hundred outshined Sikandar Raza’s hard-fought sixth ODI century as India survived a scare to win the third and final ODI by 13 runs and complete a 3-0 series sweep of Zimbabwe on Monday. Gill won the player of the match and player of the series awards, having contributed 245 runs in the three matches.