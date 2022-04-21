Viral Video Today: Recently we have seen many international dancers grooving to Bollywood songs on the streets. Another video is going viral where an Indian woman dancing while wearing ghagra-choli on a hit Bollywood song. The video uploaded by the choreographer on Instagram has received over 25k views and 1,300 likes.Also Read - Tanzania's Kili Paul Recreates Thalapathy Vijay's Action Scene From Beast, Fans Are in Awe | Watch

The woman, Vinita Hazari, chose the song 'Ishq Kameena' from the 2002 film 'Shakti: The Power' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the video, Vinita can be seen dancing barefoot at Hollywood Boulevard while wearing a beautiful electric blue ghagra choli.

"Just a brown girl blasting Bollywood in Hollywood Blvd . NYC, do we want a Bollyitems class? Let me know (sic)," the video caption reads. Vinita nails the dance moves and as she grooves gracefully to the song, a few people passing by her could be seen taking a second look at her.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinita Hazari (@vinihazari)

What do you think of the video?