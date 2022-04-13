Viral News: Dance and music often bring together people. A video is going viral on social media where we see just that. The video was uploaded on Instagram by fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal, who is based in San Francisco.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Dances In Skirt On New York Streets To Saami Saami From Pushpa. Watch

The video shows the Indian woman dressed in white and dancing in Times Square to the song 'Tere Naal Nachna' by Badshah and Sunanda Sharma. As she's grooving the song, a few foreigners walk by her and see her dancing. When the blogger recording a video and hear the peppy beats of the song, they join Puja and dance with her.

The strangers who were just passing by seem really happy by breaking out into an impromptu dance to a song they've never heard of but seem to like. The video was uploaded a few days ago and has received over 2.3 million likes.

“Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol,” she captioned the video.

Watch the viral video below:

